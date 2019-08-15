UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Indian President, Prime Minister On Independence Day - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Indian counterpart, Ram Nath Kovind, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's Independence Day, praising the development of Moscow-New Delhi relations and expressing confidence that cooperation will strengthen, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"The president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has sent a congratulatory message to the president of the Republic of India, Ram Nath Kovind, and the country's prime minister, Narendra Modi, on the occasion of the Indian state holiday, Independence Day," the Kremlin said.

Putin has praised India's achievements in the economy, science and culture, as well as its reputation in the global arena, the Kremlin noted.

The Russian president has also noted that the Russian-Indian strategic partnership is developing dynamically, expressing confidence that the multifaceted bilateral cooperation will continue strengthening and the countries will work together constructively on resolving pressing regional and international problems for the sake of peace and stability in Asia and worldwide, the Kremlin added.

