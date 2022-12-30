Putin Congratulates Indian Prime Minister, President on New Year - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year, noting the particularly privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"In messages addressed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Russian president stressed that the past year marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states, and, based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the countries continue to develop a particularly privileged strategic partnership in every possible way, implement major joint projects in the trade, economic, energy, military-technical and other fields," the Kremlin said in a statement.