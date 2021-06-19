Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent a message to Ebrahim Raisi, congratulating him on winning the presidential election in Iran, the Russian Embassy in Tehran told Sputnik

"We confirm that the message has been conveyed," embassy spokesman Maxim Suslov said.

The Iranian diplomatic mission in Moscow, in turn, said that Putin in his message expressed hope for further development of wide-range cooperation and interaction on international issues and noted that this was in the interests of both countries.