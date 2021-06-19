UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Iran's Raisi On Winning Presidential Election - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:01 PM

Putin Congratulates Iran's Raisi on Winning Presidential Election - Russian Embassy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent a message to Ebrahim Raisi, congratulating him on winning the presidential election in Iran, the Russian Embassy in Tehran told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday sent a message to Ebrahim Raisi, congratulating him on winning the presidential election in Iran, the Russian Embassy in Tehran told Sputnik.

"We confirm that the message has been conveyed," embassy spokesman Maxim Suslov said.

The Iranian diplomatic mission in Moscow, in turn, said that Putin in his message expressed hope for further development of wide-range cooperation and interaction on international issues and noted that this was in the interests of both countries.

Related Topics

Election Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Hamza Shehbaz enjoy gossi ..

5 minutes ago

National Netball Championship from June 27

48 seconds ago

New Zealand bowl against India in World Test Champ ..

49 seconds ago

UAE becomes world&#039;s second country to approve ..

18 minutes ago

12 deaths, 158 new virus cases reported in Punjab

19 minutes ago

President urges for imparting quality professional ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.