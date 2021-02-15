(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Mario Draghi on assuming the post of Italy's prime minister and expressed hope for constructive cooperation.

"Dear Mr. Draghi, accept my sincere congratulations on assuming the post of the chairman of the council of ministers.

I expect that your activities at the helm of the government will contribute to constructive development of the Russian-Italian relations and bilateral cooperation in various areas, for the benefit of our people, and in the interests of strengthening stability and safety on the European continent and in the world in general," Putin's congratulatory letter, released by the Kremlin, read.

Putin also wished Draghi success and good health.