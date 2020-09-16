UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Japan's New Prime Minister, Confirms Commitment To Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Putin Congratulates Japan's New Prime Minister, Confirms Commitment to Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday on being elected as Japan's prime minister, and noted that bilateral cooperation would strengthen both regional and global stability.

"Much has been recently done for developing the dialogue between our countries, including thanks to the effort of your predecessor, Shinzo Abe.

I would like to confirm readiness for constructive cooperation on the pressing issues on the bilateral and the international agenda. This would certainly serve the interests of the Russian and the Japanese people, this would also contribute to strengthening stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region and the world in general," Putin said in his congratulatory message, distributed by the Kremlin.

Putin has also expressed the belief that Suga's influence and political experience would help him at the new post.

