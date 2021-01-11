UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Japarov On Securing Victory In Kyrgyz Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 01:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Sadyr Japarov on securing victory in the Kyrgyz presidential election, and expressed hope that the latter would promote strengthening of the bilateral relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday Sadyr Japarov on securing victory in the Kyrgyz presidential election, and expressed hope that the latter would promote strengthening of the bilateral relations.

"Please accept my sincere congratulation on your election to the post of the president ... I expect that your activities as the head of state will contribute to further strengthening of the entire range of the Russian-Kyrgyz ties. This certainly serves the fundamental interests of our friendly people and is in line with strengthening stability and security in the Central Asian region," Putin's congratulatory message, released by the Kremlin, read.

The Russian leader praised the bilateral partnership between the countries, pointing to their constructive cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

