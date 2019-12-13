Putin Congratulates Johnson on Reappointment As UK Prime Minister - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin , in his congratulatory telegram to Boris Johnson on his reappointment as the UK prime minister , expressed confidence that the development of dialogue and cooperation would meet both the interests of Russia , the UK and entire Europe

"I am convinced the development of constructive dialogue and cooperation in various areas would fully meet the interests of the peoples of our countries and the entire European continent," Putin said.

He wished Johnson success on the post of the head of the UK government, as well as good health and well-being.