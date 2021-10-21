Putin Congratulates Journalist Muratov on Nobel Peace Prize

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov on being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Firstly, I want to congratulate you on the Nobel Prize.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Nikolai Berdyaev, whom I mentioned, was expelled by the Bolsheviks on the famous 'Philosophical Steamship' in 1922, and his candidacy was repeatedly submitted to the Nobel Committee for the award, but he was never awarded the Nobel Prize," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, addressing Muratov.

Putin said that he would give the Nobel Peace prize for the fact that Muratov is engaged in noble charity work.

"You just talked about the hospice. I would give it to you for that, because you are doing such a noble work, it's true," he said.