Putin Congratulates Khurelsukh on Winning Mongolian Presidential Election - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on winning the Mongolian presidential election, the Kremlin said.

"The voting results fully confirmed your high political authority. I hope that your activities as the head of state will further strengthen the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between our states," Putin said in a congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin.