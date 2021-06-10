UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Khurelsukh On Winning Mongolian Presidential Election - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Putin Congratulates Khurelsukh on Winning Mongolian Presidential Election - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on winning the Mongolian presidential election, the Kremlin said.

"The voting results fully confirmed your high political authority. I hope that your activities as the head of state will further strengthen the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between our states," Putin said in a congratulatory message, as quoted by the Kremlin.

