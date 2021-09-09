SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 73rd anniversary of the foundation of the North Korean state, the latter's state-run KCNA news agency reported.

"It [the letter] said that the relations between the two states are based on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect," KCNA reported.

Putin also voiced a belief that Moscow and Pyongyang would further develop constructive dialogue and cooperation in various spheres in the interests of the both nations' people to promote security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The Russian president wished Kim good health and success, as well as expressed hope that the people of North Korea would live in happiness and well-being.