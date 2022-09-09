UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong Un On 74th Founding Anniversary Of North Korea

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 74th anniversary of the formation of North Korea, proclaimed on September 9, 1948.

The Russian president expressed his sincere congratulations on the anniversary and noted that North Korea and Russia traditionally maintain friendly good-neighborly relations and have accumulated a considerable amount of experience of fruitful cooperation in various fields, according to the state Korean Central news Agency (KCNA). Putin also wished Kim good health and success, and the citizens of North Korea peace and prosperity.

Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also expressed his congratulations to Kim and wished the country and their leader peace, prosperity and security.

"President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent cordial congratulations and best wishes to the president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, on the occasion of the country's national holiday - the formation of North Korea," Turkmenistan's state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper reported.

Kim also received congratulatory messages from Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

All leaders praised the development achievements of North Korea and underscored the historically close relations between the countries that they hope will continue to develop in the future.

