Putin Congratulates Kim Jong Un on North Korea Founding Anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of North Korea's founding, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

Putin congratulated Kim on the anniversary of the country's founding, wished him health and success, and happiness and prosperity to the North Korean people.

"Relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK are traditionally friendly and good-neighborly. I am confident that constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation in a number of areas is beneficial to the peoples of both our countries and contributes to ensuring stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Northeast Asian region," the KCNA quoted Putin's message.

Kim also received congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping and some other state leaders.