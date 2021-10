Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turns 69 on Thursday, held a phone conversation with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and congratulated him on taking office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turns 69 on Thursday, held a phone conversation with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and congratulated him on taking office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He held a conversation with the recently elected Japanese prime minister, Kishida. Naturally, the president congratulated him on assuming a post of such responsibility," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin has received birthday greetings from many heads of state and they also coordinate approaches in phone conversation.

Putin has already talked with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.