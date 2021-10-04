(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as the Japanese prime minister, the Kremlin said.

"The development of constructive Russian-Japanese cooperation in various fields undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of people of our countries.

I would like to reaffirm my interest in dialogue and joint work with you on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda," Putin told Kishida in a message, as quoted in the Kremlin's statement.