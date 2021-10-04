UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Kishida On Being Elected As Japan's Prime Minister - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 04:26 PM

Putin Congratulates Kishida on Being Elected as Japan's Prime Minister - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as the Japanese prime minister, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Fumio Kishida on being elected as the Japanese prime minister, the Kremlin said.

"The development of constructive Russian-Japanese cooperation in various fields undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of people of our countries.

I would like to reaffirm my interest in dialogue and joint work with you on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda," Putin told Kishida in a message, as quoted in the Kremlin's statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lak ..

ASI kills man for sharing posts against him in Lakki

6 seconds ago
 Pak team to feature in Tenpin Bowling WC

Pak team to feature in Tenpin Bowling WC

7 seconds ago
 2 drug-peddlers held, narcotics seized

2 drug-peddlers held, narcotics seized

9 seconds ago
 UVAS holds GRE exam preparation webinar

UVAS holds GRE exam preparation webinar

12 minutes ago
 Vice-Chancellor visits UVAS hostels, reviews clean ..

Vice-Chancellor visits UVAS hostels, reviews cleanliness, repairable works, faci ..

12 minutes ago
 ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, seizes huge quan ..

ANF foils smuggling bid of drugs, seizes huge quantity

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.