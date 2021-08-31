UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independence Day - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kyryz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day, celebrated on August 31, and expressed confidence that the countries will keep strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Kyryz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day, celebrated on August 31, and expressed confidence that the countries will keep strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said.

"Relations between our countries are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.

We have established a meaningful political dialogue and constructive cooperation in various areas, as well as effective interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," Putin's message, released by the Kremlin, read.

The president expressed confidence that Russia and Kyrgyzstan will continue to boost their cooperation.

"This is fully in line with interests of our friendly people, this is in line with ensuring peace, safety and stability in Eurasia," Putin added.

