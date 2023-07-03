Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus' Independence Day - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Belarus' Independence Day, saying that the holiday is important for both the Belarusian and Russian peoples because it marks the liberation of Minsk from Nazi forces during World War II, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin sent a message of greetings to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the republic's Independence Day," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin said in his telegram to Lukashenko that the holiday is very important not only for the citizens of Belarus, but also for Russian nationals.

"This holiday has special importance not only for Belarusians but for Russians as well, since it marks a landmark event in our common history - the liberation of Minsk from the Nazi invaders," the telegram released by the Kremlin read.

Putin expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus would overcome all possible challenges and defend the legitimate interests of both nations on the global stage through "efforts to consistently build up efficient bilateral ties in all areas and strengthen the institutions of the Union State," the telegram said.

Earlier, Lukashenko congratulated Belarusians on Independence Day and said that the spiritual, moral, intellectual and economic basis allows Belarus "to look confidently to the future," adding that unity and a caring attitude toward the country help achieve great goals.

Belarus celebrates its Independence Day on July 3. On this day in 1944, Soviet troops liberated the Belarusian capital city from Nazi invaders.