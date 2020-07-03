UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Lukashenko On Belarus' Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 12:45 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, celebrated on July 3, the Kremlin said

"I am sure that together we will ensure further expansion of the Russian-Belarusian multifaceted cooperation, as well as our constructive cooperation within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

This certainly meets the vital interests of the brotherly people of our countries," Putin said in the congratulatory message, cited by the Kremlin.

Putin has also praised the friendly relations between the countries, noting that Moscow and Minsk coordinate foreign policy and defense efforts, and implement large-scale projects in trade, the economy and the humanitarian sphere.

