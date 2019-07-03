Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Wednesday his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Belarus' Independence Day, which coincides this year with the 75th anniversary of the country's liberation from Nazi invaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Wednesday his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on Belarus' Independence Day, which coincides this year with the 75th anniversary of the country's liberation from Nazi invaders.

"It is notable that the relations of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, which we inherited from our fathers and grandfathers, remain integral to the strength of Russian-Belarusian relations," Putin said in a greeting telegram published on the Kremlin website.

The president noted that the people of Russia and Belarus revered the "memory of those who courageously and heroically defended their country during the bitter period of war."

Putin also expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas would continue.