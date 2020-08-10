UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Lukashenko On Re-Election - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Re-Election - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as the president of Belarus, the press service of the Kremlin said.

"I hope that your future state policy will facilitate the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relationship in all spheres, expanding cooperation within the Union State, building up integration within the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS as well as military and political relations in the Collective Security Treaty Organization," Putin said in his telegram to Lukashenko.

