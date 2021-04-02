Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Russia-Belarus Union Day, Praises Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Union Day of Russia and Belarus, which is celebrated on April 2 annually, praising bilateral cooperation in politics and the economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Union Day of Russia and Belarus, which is celebrated on April 2 annually, praising bilateral cooperation in politics and the economy.

"The treaty on formation of the union between Russia and Belarus was signed a quarter century ago, it became the first significant step toward our countries' integrative cooperation. Since then, much has been done to strengthen the Russian-Belarusian ties.

The Union State mechanisms support the high level of our bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, humanitarian sphere and many other areas. Moscow and Minsk coordinate their efforts in the international arena, making a significant contribution to ensuring stability and safety in Eurasia," the congratulatory message, released by the Kremlin, read.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus would continue further developing the constructive allied relations.