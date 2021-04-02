UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Lukashenko On Russia-Belarus Union Day, Praises Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:38 PM

Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Russia-Belarus Union Day, Praises Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Union Day of Russia and Belarus, which is celebrated on April 2 annually, praising bilateral cooperation in politics and the economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Union Day of Russia and Belarus, which is celebrated on April 2 annually, praising bilateral cooperation in politics and the economy.

"The treaty on formation of the union between Russia and Belarus was signed a quarter century ago, it became the first significant step toward our countries' integrative cooperation. Since then, much has been done to strengthen the Russian-Belarusian ties.

The Union State mechanisms support the high level of our bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, humanitarian sphere and many other areas. Moscow and Minsk coordinate their efforts in the international arena, making a significant contribution to ensuring stability and safety in Eurasia," the congratulatory message, released by the Kremlin, read.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus would continue further developing the constructive allied relations.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus April

Recent Stories

France, Germany in Talks to Find Consensus on Nord ..

47 seconds ago

Fire in Berlin Hospital Leaves 1 Person Killed, 5 ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico tourists have whale of a time as pandemic e ..

2 minutes ago

Australian Man Hospitalized With Blood Clots Days ..

2 minutes ago

Sugar mafia is one factor for govt to take U-turn ..

10 minutes ago

Sputnik V Developer Says 60% of Russians to Be Vac ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.