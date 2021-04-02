Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Russia-Belarus Unity Day, Praises Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, on the Unity Day of Russia and Belarus, which is celebrated on April 2 annually, praising bilateral cooperation in politics and the economy.

"The treaty on formation of the union between Russia and Belarus was signed a quarter century ago, it became the first significant step toward our countries' integrative cooperation. Since then, much has been done to strengthen the Russian-Belarusian ties. The Union State mechanisms support the high level of our bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, humanitarian sphere and many other areas. Moscow and Minsk coordinate their efforts in the international arena, making a significant contribution to ensuring stability and safety in Eurasia," the congratulatory message, released by the Kremlin, read.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that Russia and Belarus would continue further developing the constructive allied relations.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, in turn, sent his greetings to his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on Day of Unity between the peoples of Russia and Belarus," Mishustin said in his message.

The Russian prime minister noted that relations between the two countries are based on the principles of friendship, partnership and alliance.

"Trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian cooperation is steadily developing, and large-scale energy, industrial and infrastructure projects are being implemented. Integration cooperation within the Union State, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States is increasing," he added.

Mishustin voiced conviction that joint work between the two governments would help further strengthen cooperation and solve key socioeconomic issues for the benefit of Russia and Belarus.