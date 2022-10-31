UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Lula Da Silva On Victory In Brazil's Presidential Election - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your victory in the presidential elections.

The voting results confirmed your high political authority. I hope that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas," the congratulatory telegram, published by the Kremlin, read.

