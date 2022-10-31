MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his victory in the Sunday presidential runoff in Brazil, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your victory in the presidential elections.

The voting results confirmed your high political authority. I hope that by joint efforts we will ensure the further development of constructive Russian-Brazilian cooperation in all areas," the congratulatory telegram, published by the Kremlin, read.