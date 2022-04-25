Putin Congratulates Macron on His Reelection as President of France - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Macron won in the runoff of the presidential election with 58.

55% of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate and leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen secured 41.45%.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.