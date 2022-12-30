Putin Congratulates Maduro on New Year, Hopes for Continued Constructive Dialogue- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on New Year and expressed hope for continued constructive dialogue and joint work, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Addressing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the head of the Russian state emphasized that in the outgoing year the importance of strategic partnership relations between the countries was confirmed, bilateral cooperation in various areas was fruitfully developing, and coordination of efforts in international affairs was being increased. Vladimir Putin expressed hope for continuation of constructive dialogue and joint work for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and Venezuela," the Kremlin said in a statement.