Putin Congratulates Marcos Jr. On His Victory In Philippine Presidential Election- Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election in the Philippines, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Marcos Jr. received over 31 million votes after 98.

34% of all ballots had been counted, while his main rival ” incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo ” secured only about 14.8 million votes.

"I hope that your activity as head of state will contribute to the further development of constructive Russian-Philippine cooperation in various fields. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

