MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Wednesday morning the military and guests of the parade in Moscow with the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

This victory, as Putin noted, determined the future of the planet and forever remained in history as the most ambitious.

"I congratulate you on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the victory that determined the future of the planet for decades to come and forever remained in history as the greatest in its scale, spiritual and moral significance," Putin said in the speech during the Victory Parade at the Red Square.

The president added that Russians "would always remember that Nazism crushed the Soviet people."

Putin went on to say that the Soviet people paid a terrible price for Europe's freedom, calling on to remember that the main burden of struggle against Nazism fell on the Soviet Union.

"[Soviet people] freed the European states from the invaders, put an end to the terrible tragedy of the Holocaust and saved the people of Germany from Nazism, from its deadly ideology," the president added.