Putin Congratulates Mirziyoyev On Reelection As President Of Uzbekistan - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Putin Congratulates Mirziyoyev on Reelection as President of Uzbekistan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his reelection as head of state, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Uzbek Central Election Commission Chairman Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev said that Mirziyoyev had obtained 87.

05% of votes, ensuring another term in office.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your reelection to the post of president of Uzbekistan. We highly appreciate your principled line on strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Uzbekistan," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram, as quoted by the Kremlin.

