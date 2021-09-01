UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Mirziyoyev On Uzbekistan's Independence Day

Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:31 PM

Putin Congratulates Mirziyoyev on Uzbekistan's Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the Independence Day, which Uzbekistan celebrates on September 1, and emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic partnership

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the Independence Day, which Uzbekistan celebrates on September 1, and emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic partnership.

"Your country is steadily advancing on the path of economic and social development, it enjoys a well deserved prestige in the global arena and plays a constructive role in regional and international affairs," Putin said.

Russia attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral strategic partnership with Uzbekistan, which serves the interests of the two countries' peoples and contributes to stability in Central Asia, the president continued.

