Putin Congratulates Mitsotakis On Taking Office As Greek Prime Minister - Kremlin

Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to Kyriakos Mitsotakis to congratulate him on taking office as the Greek prime minister, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday

"The Russian head of state highly appreciated relations with Greece, based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity, and expressed confidence that the work of Mitsotakis at the head of the government will contribute to the development of dialogue and constructive cooperation in various spheres in the interests of the two nations to strengthen stability and security on the European continent," the statement said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

