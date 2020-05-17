UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Netanyahu On Formation Of Israeli Government - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Putin Congratulates Netanyahu on Formation of Israeli Government - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of the 35th government after the Knesset voted to approve its formation on Sunday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"I hope that the new government under your leadership will continue developing friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. This undoubtedly meets the interests of the peoples of Russia and Israel and contributed to ensuring peace, security and stability," read the telegram sent on behalf of the Russian president.

The Knesset voted 73-46 in favor of the unity government, ending the longest political stalemate in Israel's history that led to three inconclusive elections in less than a year.

