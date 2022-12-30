Putin Congratulates Netanyahu on Taking Office as Israeli Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of congratulations to Benjamin Netanyahu on taking office as Israeli prime minister on Thursday and expressed the hope that Israel's new government will continue the policy of developing cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Israel's new government led by Netanyahu was sworn in before the country's parliament.

"Dear Mr. Netanyahu, please accept my sincere congratulations on your assumption of the post of Israeli prime minister. Russia highly appreciates your personal long-term contribution to the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries. I hope that the new government under your leadership will continue the policy of developing constructive Russian-Israeli cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of ensuring peace and security in the middle East," the message published on the Kremlin website read.

Putin also wished Netanyahu success in his state activities, good health and prosperity.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also expressed the hope that Netanyahu-led government would promote fruitful relations with Moscow.

"We expect that the activities of the cabinet formed by the leader of the Likud party will benefit the Israeli people, contribute to the development of traditional partnership relations with Russia, as well as strengthen stability and security in the Middle East," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that Moscow was open for constructive interaction with the new Israeli government in order to further strengthen and expand mutually beneficial Russian-Israeli cooperation and coordinate efforts to improve the situation in the Middle East and the international arena as a whole.