Putin Congratulates New President of Vietnam, Hopes Bilateral Partnership Strengthens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Thursday the new President of Vietnam, Vo Van Thuong, noting that he expects that the Russian-Vietnamese partnership will strengthen, the Kremlin said.

"Dear Comrade Vo Van Truong, please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your election to the post of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect. I hope that your activities at the head of state will contribute to the further strengthening of the Russian-Vietnamese comprehensive strategic partnership," the message read.

Putin wished Vo Van Thuong success, as well as good health and well-being.