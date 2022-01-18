Putin Congratulates Nicaraguan President Ortega on His Re-Election - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and congratulated him on his re-election to the highest state post, the Kremlin said.

Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Daniel Ortega on his re-election to the highest state post and the inauguration of the President of Nicaragua last week," the statement says.

It is added that the conversation confirmed support for the efforts of the Nicaraguan government to ensure national sovereignty and readiness to further promote the social and economic development of the republic.