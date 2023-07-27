Open Menu

Putin Congratulates North Korea On 70th Victory Anniversary In Korean War - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 70th the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 70th the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Dear Mr.

Kim Jong Un, Dear friends! Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Patriotic War of Liberation," the congratulatory message said.

This historical experience of the combat brotherhood serves as a reliable support for the further development of relations between Russia and North Korea in politics, economy, and security, the president said.

North Korea's support for Russia's special operation shows the common interest and determination to counter the policy of the collective West, Putin concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong

Recent Stories

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt em ..

AJK minister announces up to 35 % raise in govt employees' salaries

4 minutes ago
 Three outlaws held

Three outlaws held

4 minutes ago
 23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippin ..

23 dead, six missing as boat capsizes in Philippine lake

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hik ..

Stock markets rally as traders see end to rate hikes

48 seconds ago
 2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

2 killed, 6 injured in Pishin firing

1 minute ago
 Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollutio ..

Three crushing plants sealed for creating pollution in Quetta

1 minute ago
US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congr ..

US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Securit ..

1 minute ago
 Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused ..

Cargo Ship Ablaze Off Dutch Coast No Longer Doused With Water Amid Fears of Sink ..

1 minute ago
 Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; annou ..

Senator Talha releases post-Hajj statistics; announces significant relief for pi ..

7 minutes ago
 PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion i ..

PPP Leader urges unity for brotherhood, cohesion in Muharram-ul-Haram

8 minutes ago
 UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

UoS VC meets HEC Chairman

8 minutes ago
 Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

Flag march in Azad Jamm Kashmir

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World