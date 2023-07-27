Putin Congratulates North Korea on 70th Victory Anniversary in Korean War - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 70th the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the occasion of the 70th the anniversary of "the victory of the Korean people" in the Korean War of 1950-1953, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Dear Mr.

Kim Jong Un, Dear friends! Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Patriotic War of Liberation," the congratulatory message said.

This historical experience of the combat brotherhood serves as a reliable support for the further development of relations between Russia and North Korea in politics, economy, and security, the president said.

North Korea's support for Russia's special operation shows the common interest and determination to counter the policy of the collective West, Putin concluded.