Putin Congratulates Orban on Election Victory - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance emerged victories at the parliamentary elections in Hungary, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the occasion of the victory of the party coalition led by him in the elections to the parliament of Hungary," the Kremlin said.

Putin wrote in his message that development of Moscow-Budapest ties serves the interests of both sides despite the "the difficult international situation."