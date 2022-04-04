UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Orban On Election Victory - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Putin Congratulates Orban on Election Victory - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance emerged victories at the parliamentary elections in Hungary, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Alliance emerged victories at the parliamentary elections in Hungary, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on the occasion of the victory of the party coalition led by him in the elections to the parliament of Hungary," the Kremlin said.

Putin wrote in his message that development of Moscow-Budapest ties serves the interests of both sides despite the "the difficult international situation."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Alliance Hungary

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreb ..

Cricket: South Africa v Bangladesh 1st Test scoreboard

8 seconds ago
 Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans to Use ..

Australia Drops Previously Announced Plans to Use Drones for Border Security

10 seconds ago
 China's smart home device shipments rise in 2021

China's smart home device shipments rise in 2021

14 seconds ago
 China's food industry posts steady growth in produ ..

China's food industry posts steady growth in production, sales

3 minutes ago
 APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil admitted to hospital in ..

APHC leader Musaddiq Aadil admitted to hospital in Srinagar

3 minutes ago
 Seeking fresh mandate normal democratic practice: ..

Seeking fresh mandate normal democratic practice: Fawad Chaudhry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.