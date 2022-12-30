Putin Congratulates Orban on New Year, Says Bilateral Ties Keep Positive Dynamics- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on New Year and said that the relations between the countries maintain positive dynamics, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"Vladimir Putin sent Christmas and New Year greetings to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing that, despite the difficult international situation, relations between the countries have maintained a positive trend. The Russian president also confirmed his intention to continue joint work on topical issues on the bilateral agenda," the Kremlin said in a statement.