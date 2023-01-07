Putin Congratulates Orthodox Christians, All Russians Celebrating Christmas - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens celebrating Christmas, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Orthodox Russians, Serbs, Georgians, Poles and Ukrainians, as well as parishioners of the Greek Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, Eastern Catholic Churches and monks of Mount Athos celebrate Christmas on January 7.

"I wish Orthodox Christians and all those celebrating Christmas good health, success and all the very best," the statement read.

The president noted that this holiday "inspires noble deeds and aspirations, and serves to reinforce in society such values as mercy, empathy, kindness and justice.

"

Putin also underlined the role of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in "unifying society, preserving our historical memory, educating the youth and strengthening the institution of family," adding that they prioritize maintaining interethnic and interfaith peace in Russia, providing care for those in need and supporting soldiers participating in the special military operation in Ukraine.

On Christmas Eve, the Russian president attended the overnight service at the Kremlin's Annunciation Cathedral.