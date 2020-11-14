GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on his upcoming birthday.

The Palestinian leader turns 85 on Sunday.

"You have earned high respect in the region and beyond as a wise and experienced politician who has dedicated his life to serving the Palestinian people and fighting for their legitimate rights," Putin said, as cited by the official WAFA news agency.

The Russian leader heaped praise on Abbas, describing him as a faithful friend who works on strengthening constructive Palestinian-Russian cooperation.

Putin also expressed hope that the sides would continue the dialogue to develop bilateral relations, as well as to establish a lasting peace in the middle East on the basis of the two-state solution.