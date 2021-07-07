Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on Election Results, Noting That People Trust Him

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the acting prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on his victory in the parliamentary elections, noting that difficult issues can be resolved only with the people's trust, and he has it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the acting prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on his victory in the parliamentary elections, noting that difficult issues can be resolved only with the people's trust, and he has it.

"I am glad to have the opportunity to meet with you, to talk about all the issues that are of interest to us, and of course I want to once again, personally, congratulate you on the election results. I think this is important for everyone, first of all, of course, for Armenia, for the Armenian people," Putin said during a meeting with Pashinyan in the Kremlin.

He noted that in order to resolve complex, very acute and sensitive issues, it is necessary to work effectively, and for this "the most important thing is to have the people's trust.

"

"And you have it. This is shown by the results of the elections. And this is very important in fact, this is the most important thing. In such difficult moments for the life of the country, this is probably the most important condition for further development. Therefore, I am really sincere with you. I congratulate you on this," the Russian president added.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on June 20, with 21 parties and four blocs running in them. Pashinyan's party Civil Contract won with 53.91%, the Armenia bloc of ex-President Robert Kocharyan gained 21.9%.