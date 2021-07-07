UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan On Election Results, Noting That People Trust Him

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:06 PM

Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on Election Results, Noting That People Trust Him

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the acting prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on his victory in the parliamentary elections, noting that difficult issues can be resolved only with the people's trust, and he has it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the acting prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on his victory in the parliamentary elections, noting that difficult issues can be resolved only with the people's trust, and he has it.

"I am glad to have the opportunity to meet with you, to talk about all the issues that are of interest to us, and of course I want to once again, personally, congratulate you on the election results. I think this is important for everyone, first of all, of course, for Armenia, for the Armenian people," Putin said during a meeting with Pashinyan in the Kremlin.

He noted that in order to resolve complex, very acute and sensitive issues, it is necessary to work effectively, and for this "the most important thing is to have the people's trust.

"

"And you have it. This is shown by the results of the elections. And this is very important in fact, this is the most important thing. In such difficult moments for the life of the country, this is probably the most important condition for further development. Therefore, I am really sincere with you. I congratulate you on this," the Russian president added.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on June 20, with 21 parties and four blocs running in them. Pashinyan's party Civil Contract won with 53.91%, the Armenia bloc of ex-President Robert Kocharyan gained 21.9%.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Russia Armenia Vladimir Putin June All

Recent Stories

Georgia Expects to Become Full EU Member Despite C ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Hopes to Find Compromise With US on Humanit ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Arranging UN Syria Envoy's Trip to Moscow - ..

7 minutes ago

Ambassador Antonov Confirms US, Russia to Conduct ..

7 minutes ago

US, Russia Have to Normalize Functioning of Diplom ..

17 minutes ago

Two Russian Olympic rowers test positive for meldo ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.