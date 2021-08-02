Putin Congratulates Pashinyan on His Appointment as Armenian Prime Minister - kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as the Armenian prime minister, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his appointment as the Armenian prime minister, the Kremlin said.

Earlier in the day, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian appointed Pashinyan to the post of prime minister after the country's ruling Civil Contract party nominated him as its candidate.

"I hope that the activities of your government will contribute to the further development of friendly, allied Russian-Armenian relations, as well as the consolidation of peace, security and stability in the South Caucasus," Putin told Pashinyan in a letter, as quoted by the Kremlin's statement.

The Russian president added that Moscow remains committed to constructive dialogue and joint work with Yerevan on various issues.