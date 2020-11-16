UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Pro-EU Sandu On Moldova Vote Win

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:06 PM

Putin congratulates pro-EU Sandu on Moldova vote win

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated pro-European Maia Sandu on winning the second-round of a presidential election, the Kremlin said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated pro-European Maia Sandu on winning the second-round of a presidential election, the Kremlin said.

"I expect that your work as head of state will facilitate the constructive development of relations between our countries," Putin said in a statement on the Kremlin website.

