Putin Congratulates Raisi on Winning Presidential Election in Iran - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on winning in the recent presidential election in his country and taking office during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, on winning in the recent presidential election in his country and taking office during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on winning the recent election and taking office," the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation, the presidents also discussed preparations for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement (SCO) "taking into account Iran's application filed for full membership in this organization."

"Prospects for resuming the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program were discussed," the Kremlin added.

In addition, Putin and Raisi talked about Moscow-Tehran's cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.