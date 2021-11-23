Putin Congratulates Rumen Radev on Re-Election as Bulgarian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Rumen Radev on the occasion of his re-election to the presidency of Bulgaria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Rumen Radev on the occasion of his re-election to the presidency of Bulgaria, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Bulgarian Central Election Commission announced that the incumbent president, Rumen Radev, had won the second round of presidential elections with 66.

72% of the vote.

"A confident victory in the election testifies to the confidence in you on the part of the citizens of Bulgaria. I hope that your activities as the head of state will continue to contribute to the development of constructive Russian-Bulgarian cooperation," the statement says.