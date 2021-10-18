Putin Congratulates Russian Cyber Team on Winning Global Dota-2 Championship

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the country's cyber team on winning this year's The International championship, the flagship annual global event for the online game Dota-2, the Kremlin said on Monday

On Sunday, Russia's Team Spirit defeated China's powerhouse PSG.LGD in the grand finals and earned the title of Dota-2 world champions.

"Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at The International 2021, the Dota-2 World Championship. For the first time in history, the Russian team of the Team Spirit club won this prestigious competition. Well done!" Putin wrote in a letter, published by the Kremlin.

The Russian leader further pointed out the leadership qualities and high level of professionalism of the Russian cyberathletes and wished them success in the future.

"They (Team Spirit) have proven that our cyberathletes are always goal-oriented and capable of conquering any challenges," Putin added.

The International 10, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic, became the tenth iteration of Dota 2 annual championship hosted by the game's developer, the Valve Corporation. It took place in Bucharest, Romania.

The International 10 became the biggest tournament in the history of e-sports with a prize pool of over $40 million.

