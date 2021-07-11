UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Russian Security Council Chief On His 70th Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on his 70th birthday, praising his contribution to national security.

"My heartfelt congratulations to you on your 70th anniversary," Putin said in his message to Patrushev, adding that thanks to his experience and talent, the security council "operates as a well-coordinated, competent team, contributes to the effective solution of key problems of ensuring national security, economic development of the country, foreign policy and state building.

"

Nikolai Patrushev was born on July 11, 1951 in St. Petersburg (formerly Leningrad). He was appointed Secretary of the Security Council on May 12, 2008, by presidential decree.

