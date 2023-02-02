UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Russians On 80th Anniversary Of Nazis Defeat In Battle Of Stalingrad

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Nazis Defeat in Battle of Stalingrad

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russians on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops in the Battle of Stalingrad, noting that it was a battle for the existence of a tormented but unconquered country

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russians on the 80th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazi troops in the Battle of Stalingrad, noting that it was a battle for the existence of a tormented but unconquered country.

"Dear veterans, friends. Today we are celebrating one of the most important fateful dates in the history of our country and the whole world. Exactly 80 years ago, here, on Stalingrad land, on the banks of the great Russian river Volga, the hated and cruel enemy was stopped and irrevocably reversed," Putin said, speaking at a memorial show in honor of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad.

He noted that "the long, laborious, fierce battle for Stalingrad" had ended.

"This battle was not just a battle for the city. The very existence of a tormented, but unconquered country was at stake, the outcome of not only the Great Patriotic War, but the entire World War II was determined. And everyone felt and realized this both in the trenches and in the rear. We, as it has been more than once in our history, rallied in a decisive battle and won. The Battle of Stalingrad rightfully went down in history as a radical turning point in the Great Patriotic War," the president added.

