Putin Congratulates Russians on Day of National Unity

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the Day of National Unity, which marks love for the Russian Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the Day of National Unity, which marks love for the Russian Federation.

"Your Holiness (Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia), dear representatives of religious organizations in Russia, we meet on National Unity Day, I congratulate you and all the citizens of our country, our Russia, on this holiday, which marks our common heartfelt devotion to Russia, love for it," Putin said.

The President noted that the consolidation of the multinational people of Russia both in the years of challenges and in solving various large-scale tasks "has always been one of the key moments of our existence."