UrduPoint.com

Putin Congratulates Russians On National Sovereignty Day

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Putin Congratulates Russians on National Sovereignty Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated the nation on Russia Day, which marks the date when Russia proclaimed sovereignty from the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.

"This state holiday signifies centuries-long continuity of history, greatness and glory of our Fatherland and confirms the unity of our multinational people, our devotion to our country," the president said at a state awards ceremony in the Kremlin.

Putin said these values were bringing the nation together during these testing times and providing support for armed forces involved in the country's special operation in Ukraine.

The Russian leader praised the patriotism and resolve of those awarded with Hero of Labor gold stars and state prizes, whose achievements, he said, honored the traditions and legacy of their ancestors.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Gold From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubaiâ€™s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-membe ..

Dubaiâ€™s Money Laundering Court convicts 30-member gang, 7 companies of launder ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches â€˜Create with Shamsâ€™ platform for AI-powered imag ..

28 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial mark ..

CBUAE issues monetary, banking, and financial markets developments report for Q1 ..

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative ret ..

Dubai Culture&#039;s School of Life initiative returns in July

57 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to stren ..

RAKEZ, Ukrainian Business Council ink MoU to strengthen investment opportunities

58 minutes ago
 Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears ..

Southeast Sindh on alert as Cyclone Biparjoy nears, Karachi safe from direct imp ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.