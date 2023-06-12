Putin Congratulates Russians on National Sovereignty Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated the nation on Russia Day, which marks the date when Russia proclaimed sovereignty from the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.

"This state holiday signifies centuries-long continuity of history, greatness and glory of our Fatherland and confirms the unity of our multinational people, our devotion to our country," the president said at a state awards ceremony in the Kremlin.

Putin said these values were bringing the nation together during these testing times and providing support for armed forces involved in the country's special operation in Ukraine.

The Russian leader praised the patriotism and resolve of those awarded with Hero of Labor gold stars and state prizes, whose achievements, he said, honored the traditions and legacy of their ancestors.