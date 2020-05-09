Putin Congratulates Russians on Victory Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian nationals and veterans on Victory Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian nationals and veterans on Victory Day.

"With all my heart I congratulate you on Victory Day. For all of us, this is the most important, most valuable holiday.

We always celebrate it solemnly and publicly," Putin said after laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden.

According to him, "the spiritual and moral significance of Victory Day remains great all the time."