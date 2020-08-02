UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Congratulates Russia's Elite Airborne Forces On Professional Holiday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Putin Congratulates Russia's Elite Airborne Forces on Professional Holiday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia's Airborne Forces on their professional holiday, commending their impeccable skills and loyalty to the Motherland.

Airborne Forces' Day is annually celebrated in Russia on August 2. This year, the elite branch marks the 90th anniversary.

"You are rightfully proud of the glorious history of the legendary 'winged infantry' and the Names of its founding fathers ... Importantly, the current generation of soldiers and officers carries on with dignity the established military and patriotic traditions, holds sacred the laws of military brotherhood, and shows impeccable skills and loyalty to the Oath and the Fatherland in the most challenging emergency situations," Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The president expressed special gratitude to the paratrooper heroes and veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin August

Recent Stories

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE creates history with first Arab nuc ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 2, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

15 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.