MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia's Airborne Forces on their professional holiday, commending their impeccable skills and loyalty to the Motherland.

Airborne Forces' Day is annually celebrated in Russia on August 2. This year, the elite branch marks the 90th anniversary.

"You are rightfully proud of the glorious history of the legendary 'winged infantry' and the Names of its founding fathers ... Importantly, the current generation of soldiers and officers carries on with dignity the established military and patriotic traditions, holds sacred the laws of military brotherhood, and shows impeccable skills and loyalty to the Oath and the Fatherland in the most challenging emergency situations," Putin said in a congratulatory message.

The president expressed special gratitude to the paratrooper heroes and veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.